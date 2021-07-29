Be a part of an exciting project to explore Sherwood Forest's hidden memories

Stories will be used on a series of audio walks

Over the summer the Sherwood Voices team will be visiting festivals, libraries and community venues in towns and villages across the area to gather people’s tales and knowledge, as well as offering them the chance to submit their own stories and insights through Sherwood Storycards and the Sherwood Voices website.

Once this material has been gathered the company will offer people the chance to help shape this into a series of seven recorded stories that will become part of newly created or already established walking routes over the autumn, ready to be launched next year.

The finished pieces will be written by Andy Barrett, whose many plays for BBC Radio, New Perspectives and the Nottingham Playhouse, have been based on local histories and who is looking forward to getting out and about over the coming months.

If you would like to know more or are interested in helping to tell a new story about this area, or sharing something about your town or village that people may not know you can visit the project webpage at www.inspireculture.org.uk/sherwoodvoices and complete one of the online forms.