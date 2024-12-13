BBC Investigation reveals family friend is suspect in unsolved murder of Pinxton man Alfred Swinscoe

A BBC investigation has established that a family friend is one of two suspects in the unsolved murder of Pinxon man Alfred Swinscoe, whose remains were identified by a pair of odd socks last year.

Both suspects were known to Alfred and one was a family friend with a history of violence, a new documentary reveals.

The Odd Socks Murder, which will be broadcast on BBC One in the East and West Midlands tonight (Friday, December 13), also reveals Alfred’s family gave one of the suspect’s names to the police at the time of his disappearance

The documentary raises questions about the thoroughness of both that original investigation – and the current murder inquiry.

Alfred Swinscoe, aged 54 at the time, was last seen drinking at the Miners Arms in Pinxton in early 1967 and was then never seen again.

His remains were found in a farmer’s field in April 2023, and it was discovered that he had been beaten and stabbed repeatedly in the neck.

Alfred’s grandson, Russell Lowbridge, identified his body by the distinctive socks he was wearing.

In August 2024, Nottinghamshire Police identified two suspects in Alfred’s historic murder. However, both suspects have since passed away and have not been named by the police.

While the BBC is not naming the suspects, interviews with those who knew the family friend, as well as historical records, build a picture of a man with a history of violence.

In August 2024, Nottinghamshire Police said this suspect had access to a vehicle and carried out a violent assault in April 1966 – a year before Mr Swinscoe was killed, inflicting some similar injuries on the victim.

The BBC has established that the victim of that attack was a man called John Shawcroft.

He has lived in Pinxton all of his life. He drank in the Miner's Arms, where Mr Swinscoe was last seen, and saw him regularly.

He also knew the "family friend" suspect well.

"We used to go drinking," he said. "And mess about with motorbikes and cars."

But their friendship ended suddenly one night in April 1966.

After driving to Mansfield to go drinking, the pair were sitting in the man's car together.

Without warning, he hit Mr Shawcroft in the face, then walked from the driver's side to the passenger seat, dragged him out of the car and kicked him repeatedly as he lay on the floor.

"We were just talking. Next thing bang," said Mr Shawcroft. "I can remember him kicking me and that were it. I just lay there, I did."

Mr Shawcroft was left "bleeding profusely", and was so badly injured he was in hospital for two weeks.

Nottinghamshire Police said some of his wounds were similar to the blunt-force injuries believed to have been inflicted on Mr Swinscoe.

His attacker was convicted of malicious wounding, one of the most serious violent offences in our legal system.

After Alfred’s body was unearthed in 2023, the police issued an appeal for information, but have been accused of disregarding potentially new evidence from other witnesses. The BBC revealed details of its investigation to Mr Swinscoe's grandson Russell Lowbridge.

"It don't seem right, does it," Mr Lowbridge said. "They put an appeal out there for the public to help, and to me that's just snubbing them."

The Odd Socks Murder will broadcast on BBC One in the East and West Midlands on Friday, December 13, and will be available on BBC iPlayer.