Nearly 200 cannabis plants seized following raid at Huthwaite house

Nearly 200 cannabis plants have been seized following a raid at a residential property in Huthwaite,

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Sutton’s Neighbourhood Policing Team acted quickly and attended the property on Friday, December 6, following concerning information regarding a strange smell, a continuous humming noise and people coming and going from the property at unusual hours.

This intelligence was proven to be accurate, with the entire four bed property being adapted for cannabis production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A suspect was also found within the building and the 21-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

Nearly 200 cannabis plants have been seized following a raid at a residential property in Huthwaite

PC May, of the Sutton NPT, said: “This was a fantastic result as part of a team effort, of which could not have been achieved without information from the community.

“These types of grows are far from a victimless crime, with people often exploited or brought into the country illegally to look after them.

“Not to mention the damage and high risk of fire that comes with these types of setups, due to the low-quality electrical modifications often done by people with little or no electrical knowledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This grows electrical supply was adapted in such a way that the meter had been removed entirely and the household electrical supply bypassed.

“Directly connected to the main supply removing all safety features – this was a fire waiting to happen which in turn could have potentially damaged numerous neighbouring properties.

“We’d always encourage anyone thinking of reporting any suspicions of drug activity to do so by calling 101, while information can also be shared anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”