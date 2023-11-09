Awsworth woman is turning Tubby Custard's story in a doggy feelgood book

An Awsworth woman has turned her quest to bring a dog with an adorable name into her life into a new children’s book.

Michelle Camm, aged 47, has written the book Tubby Custard – which is also the dog’s name – after being chosen ahead of hundreds of other interested people to adopt the dog from the Senior Staffy Club charity.

Michelle said: “We really wanted him but because he was so cute with his name, loads of people wanted him.

"The charity was putting videos and photos online of him and they were all getting more than 1,200 likes on Facebook and social media because of his name and his sad face and his sad story that his mummy had died.

Tubby Custard with copies of his own Michelle Camm's new book all about him. Photo: Submitted

"I totally fell in love with him and then we got the call to say we were the ones who had been chosen to adopt him and we were thrilled.

“It was so magical but we knew so many people loved him and I’m not great with social media, so my husband made him a Facebook page and I’ve been in charge of it.

“I post things about Tubby Custard on this page most days and the fans who fell in love with his sorrowful story love to be part of the fantastic life he now leads.”

Michelle and Tubby Custard with her book A Lioness which she wrote last year. Photo: Submitted

Michelle wrote a book in 2022 called A Lioness, which was all about her time being diagnosed with – and then recovering from – cervical cancer.

She had been looking for ideas for another book and Tubby Custard gave her the perfect subject and now she has to written a children's book about Tubby's happy ever after.

The book will raise money for the charity that rescued him and also other rescue centres that rely on donations too.

She said: “It is a story of Tubby Custard discovering unconditional love and happiness with us, his new adoptive family.

"Each page within the book has images of Tubby Custard living his best life.”

Michelle will be selling copies of her book, priced £7.99, at Kimberley Christmas Market.

It will also be available online at tubbycustard.co.uk, thisismichellecamm2020.co.uk and seniorstaffyclub.co.uk