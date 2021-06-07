Awards open for inspirational Mansfield and Ashfield businesses

The annual Mansfield and Ashfield 2020 awards and ball are a major part of the area’s business calendar and last year were held virtually because of the pandemic.

Now organisers hope this year’s event will take place live in person, with Covid-safe protocols in place.

They say the deadline for entries is July 1 and finalists will be announced on Thursday, July 16.

Mansfield and Ashfield 2020 awards event

The winners will be announced at the 2020 Awards and Ball at the the John Fretwell Centre at Sookholme on Thursday, September 30

Ella McManus, 2020 operations manager, said: “Without a doubt, the past 15 months have been tough for many of us.

“What better way to recognise how we have all weathered the storm than with a celebration of all of our great businesses across the Mansfield and Ashfield areas.”

Scott Marsh, co-founder with Paul Pitchford of Mansfield Woodhouse-based Your Home Care, said: “We’re a new company with a lot of ambition and we are already setting the standards for home care in north Nottinghamshire.

"We will be entering, particularly as we think we are a unique business with an approach that no-one can match."

Richard Smith – joint managing director and co-founder R.E.A.L. Education, a previous business award winner – said: “The whole experience was absolutely fantastic for everyone at R.E.A.L. To be credited with the award on our 10-year anniversary made it extra special.”

For more information, visit www.mansfieldandashfield2020.com.