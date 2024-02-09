Awards night celebates all that's good about Ashfield
The event was held at Kirkby Leisure Centre on February 2 and was compered by Martin Rigley, chair of Discover Ashfield, with entertainment from The Red Hot Band.
The awards were presented by Martin Rigley, Louise Knott, Discover Ashfield vice-chair, Liz Barrett principal of ATTFE College in Sutton and Pete Edwards, chair of Ashfield Health and Wellbeing Partnership.
Coun Matt Relf (Ash Ind), executive lead member for growth, regeneration and local planning at Ashfield Council, attended on the evening to show his support and said: “There are an abundant amount of businesses and organisations who work tirelessly to ensure Ashfield has the best opportunities available to all of our residents and I am so proud to support and celebrate them.”
Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, commented: “It was an honour to be part of such a special evening, just as it is every year.
"We will continue to celebrate all the people who make living, working and learning in Ashfield an extraordinary place to be.”
Theresa Hodgkinson, council chief executive, was also thrilled to attend and said: “The Discover Ashfield Awards is a fantastic opportunity to showcase and shine a light on people who work hard throughout the year from organisations to individuals.
"There are so many deserving people in Ashfield and we can’t wait to celebrate more
of them next year.”
Here is our full list of awards and winners:
Very Important Volunteer Award
Winner – Amanda Cooper
Highly Commended – Matt Williams and Richard Collins
Brilliant Business Award
Winners – ROMO Fabrics and Specsavers Hucknall
High Commended – ATTFE and Little Glow Ashfield
Community Champion Award
Debbie Halfpenny
Young Shining Star Award
Winner – Waimi, Mbetmi and Yimi Fongue
Highly Commended – Isabelle Newman and Ruth Lamb
Employability Provider Award
West Nottinghamshire College
Apprenticeship Provider Award
Nottingham Trent University
Multiply Provider Award
Inspire Learning
Secondary School Careers Team Award
Bracken Hill School
Outstanding Partner Award
ATTFE
Outstanding Organisation
Winner – OT Food Club
Highly Commended – Kirkby Woodhouse School Playgroup
Phenomenal Project Award
Leon’s Legacy
Superhero Award
Trevor Clower
Places to Visit Award
Winner – Felley priory
Highly Commended – Teversal Visitors Centre
Special Recognition Award
Martin Rigley OBE