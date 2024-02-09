Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event was held at Kirkby Leisure Centre on February 2 and was compered by Martin Rigley, chair of Discover Ashfield, with entertainment from The Red Hot Band.

The awards were presented by Martin Rigley, Louise Knott, Discover Ashfield vice-chair, Liz Barrett principal of ATTFE College in Sutton and Pete Edwards, chair of Ashfield Health and Wellbeing Partnership.

Coun Matt Relf (Ash Ind), executive lead member for growth, regeneration and local planning at Ashfield Council, attended on the evening to show his support and said: “There are an abundant amount of businesses and organisations who work tirelessly to ensure Ashfield has the best opportunities available to all of our residents and I am so proud to support and celebrate them.”

Attending the awards were Ashfield Council chairman Coun Dale Grounds (left), chief executive Theresa Hodgkinson and director of place and communities John Bennett. Photo: Submitted

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, commented: “It was an honour to be part of such a special evening, just as it is every year.

"We will continue to celebrate all the people who make living, working and learning in Ashfield an extraordinary place to be.”

Theresa Hodgkinson, council chief executive, was also thrilled to attend and said: “The Discover Ashfield Awards is a fantastic opportunity to showcase and shine a light on people who work hard throughout the year from organisations to individuals.

"There are so many deserving people in Ashfield and we can’t wait to celebrate more

of them next year.”

Here is our full list of awards and winners:

Very Important Volunteer Award

Winner – Amanda Cooper

Highly Commended – Matt Williams and Richard Collins

Brilliant Business Award

Winners – ROMO Fabrics and Specsavers Hucknall

High Commended – ATTFE and Little Glow Ashfield

Community Champion Award

Debbie Halfpenny

Young Shining Star Award

Winner – Waimi, Mbetmi and Yimi Fongue

Highly Commended – Isabelle Newman and Ruth Lamb

Employability Provider Award

West Nottinghamshire College

Apprenticeship Provider Award

Nottingham Trent University

Multiply Provider Award

Inspire Learning

Secondary School Careers Team Award

Bracken Hill School

Outstanding Partner Award

ATTFE

Outstanding Organisation

Winner – OT Food Club

Highly Commended – Kirkby Woodhouse School Playgroup

Phenomenal Project Award

Leon’s Legacy

Superhero Award

Trevor Clower

Places to Visit Award

Winner – Felley priory

Highly Commended – Teversal Visitors Centre

Special Recognition Award