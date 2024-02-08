Playmazing new play area at Selston Country Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new adventure-style play area is now open at Selston Country Park in time for half term.

Ashfield District Council have installed the new equipment as part of their wider £130,000 investment into Selston Country Park. The timber framed play area centres around a contemporary climbing tree, suitable for ages 6+, which features challenging ropes, bridges and balance beams to encourage skill development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The other equipment caters to all ages from balancing waterlilies for 2 years +, a double balance beam for 3 years+, a crawling pyramid for ages 4+, springees, seesaw, and swings.

Local resident, Isabelle, testing out the new equipment

Elsewhere on Selston Country Park, the popular Selston Café in the Park is currently under renovation, to allow the business to accommodate more customers. An opening event will be planned for both the café and the new play area, details will be announced on the Council’s social media and website in the coming weeks.

Cllr Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council, said, “The new play equipment at Selston Country Park is fantastic and something a bit different to our other play areas. The natural wood and unique shapes allow children to build confidence, and social skills whilst playing. We are proud to be investing in parks and open spaces across the District to allow generations of families, residents and visitors to enjoy Ashfield as a destination.”

Cllr David Martin, Chairman of Selston Parish Council, said “Selston Country Park is one of the many jewels in Ashfield’s crown and we are ensuring that it is future-proof. This includes the refurbishment of the café which is testament to the enormous success that Susanne has made of the business in the park.”