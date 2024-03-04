Avant Homes acquires site in Pleasley to delivery £90m 396-home development
Subject to planning, Avant Homes will build 396 of its “practically designed, energy efficient” two, three and four-bedroom homes which will have a gross development value of £90m.
The housebuilder said they will be investing circa £55m to deliver this development, supporting businesses and communities over a six-to-seven-year period.
The site will form part of a mixed-use development of up to 850 dwellings across a wider area, which will also include retail and commercial space.
Avant Homes’ proposed development will deliver 396 new homes covering all price points and a range of tenures, including 40 houses designated as affordable housing.
The housebuilder’s new homes will also be available for those customers wishing to access the private rented sector.
Avant Homes has also committed to community contributions of around £2.1m towards the provision of services, education and healthcare.
The housebuilder acquired the site from a private vendor for an undisclosed sum.
Matt Barker, director at Avant Homes Central, said: “Our Pleasley Hill Farm site acquisition represents an exciting opportunity for us to expand our development footprint into Mansfield.
“As a housebuilder, we want to build quality new homes for everyone and this site is an ideal location for us to deliver our range of practically designed, energy efficient homes in a place people want to live.
“We look forward to working with Mansfield Council and submitting our plans to deliver a new and thriving community within the town.”
Barlborough-based Avant Homes currently has eight live developments ranging from Nexus Point in Owlthorpe to Bennerley View in Awsworth.
The company is part of the Avant Homes Group, which operates across the Midlands, north of England and Scotland.
At present, Avant Homes Group employs more than 600 people.
The housebuilder’s ambition is to develop its multi-tenure business further across its existing regions and beyond, creating communities as well as providing employment opportunities.
A spokesperson from Avant Homes Group said the business is also committed to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibilities in line with its vision to construct and sell “quality homes, for everyone”.
Avant Homes is committed to securing sustainable growth through private for sale, PRS and additional affordable housing.