A plaque marking the accreditation was unveiled by Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams on behalf of Mansfield District Council, who are corporate trustees of the park.

Mayor Andy said: "It's fantastic how this athletics track has been transformed in such a short space of time and returned to a standard which the district can be proud of and which will mean many more visitors coming here and enjoying spending time in our district.

"All credit to our Parks team for working closely with the Harriers and other partners to achieve this gold medal standard for Mansfield."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A plaque marking the accreditation was unveiled by Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams

Prior to Mansfield Harriers taking over the lease of the track, the Berry Hill Park facility, did not meet acceptable national standards and was not allowed to host athletics competitions under UK Athletics (UKA) policies.

In the past year, the track has had new state-of-the-art LED floodlights and a brand new throws cage installed, the track professionally cleaned and the changing rooms and clubroom refurbished, thanks to funding from England Athletics, the Harriers, Mansfield District Council and the Radford Foundation, a charity set up by Mansfield Town Football Club owners John and Carolyn Radford.

Pat Carlan, Cchair of the Mansfield Harriers AC, said: "Thanks to a number of agencies getting involved and the goodwill of Mansfield District Council, this facility has now been turned around, and this summer will see a full programme of athletic competition at the Berry Hill site after an absence of over ten years.

"The site is still work in progress as Mansfield Harriers continue to develop the facility to become a premier athletics hub for Nottinghamshire."

The track is a major feature in the council's ambition for Berry Hill to become a Destination Park.