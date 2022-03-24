Ashfield's rising sports stars urged to apply for sponsorship scheme fronted by Olympians

Olympic silver medalist Colin Jackson (centre) will continue to support the scheme through his role as an Ambassador

Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions initiative, now heading into its sixth year, has helped thousands of athletes to achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to Everyone Active’s 200-plus leisure facilities across the country, including Lammas Leisure Centre and Festival Hall Leisure Centre.

The state-of-the-art Kirkby Leisure Centre will be included when it opens its doors later this year.

Aspiring athletes will be able to apply through the Everyone Active Sporting Champions website from the start of April.

Sporting Champions will also receive free unlimited access to the Everyone on Demand app, providing them with more than 500,000 at-home workouts from leading fitness brands, including WithU, Flex and Les Mills on Demand.

Olympic silver medalist Colin Jackson will continue to support the scheme through his role as an Ambassador, working alongside the newly-appointed Elite athletes to make sport more accessible within local communities.

Colin said: “I’m proud to be involved in a scheme that is so dedicated to supporting athletic talent from grass roots up.

“I have watched the Sporting Champions scheme grow and I’m so excited for the relaunch, where I’ll be working alongside some truly talented Elite athletes.”

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted to support stars from Ashfield on their journey to success.

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with Ashfield District Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community.

“The Sporting Champions scheme has already supported a huge number of athletes and I’m proud that we are continuing this again in 2022.”

Applicants should follow the Sporting Champions Instagram page, @easportingchamps, for further updates on how to apply.

The online application form will be open from Friday, April 1, to Saturday, April 30.