Ashfield's rising sports stars urged to apply for sponsorship scheme fronted by Olympians
Up-and-coming athletes in Ashfield are being given the chance to become ‘Sporting Champions’ and gain much-needed support as part of a sports talent development scheme.
Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions initiative, now heading into its sixth year, has helped thousands of athletes to achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to Everyone Active’s 200-plus leisure facilities across the country, including Lammas Leisure Centre and Festival Hall Leisure Centre.
The state-of-the-art Kirkby Leisure Centre will be included when it opens its doors later this year.
Aspiring athletes will be able to apply through the Everyone Active Sporting Champions website from the start of April.
Sporting Champions will also receive free unlimited access to the Everyone on Demand app, providing them with more than 500,000 at-home workouts from leading fitness brands, including WithU, Flex and Les Mills on Demand.
Olympic silver medalist Colin Jackson will continue to support the scheme through his role as an Ambassador, working alongside the newly-appointed Elite athletes to make sport more accessible within local communities.
Colin said: “I’m proud to be involved in a scheme that is so dedicated to supporting athletic talent from grass roots up.
“I have watched the Sporting Champions scheme grow and I’m so excited for the relaunch, where I’ll be working alongside some truly talented Elite athletes.”
Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted to support stars from Ashfield on their journey to success.
“As a leisure provider working in partnership with Ashfield District Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community.
“The Sporting Champions scheme has already supported a huge number of athletes and I’m proud that we are continuing this again in 2022.”
Applicants should follow the Sporting Champions Instagram page, @easportingchamps, for further updates on how to apply.
The online application form will be open from Friday, April 1, to Saturday, April 30.
A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.