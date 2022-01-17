Ashfield's Got Talent competition helps raise more than £2,500 for charities

The competiton was held virutally earlier this year with the contestants performing to the judges using Zoom.

And MP for Ashfield, Lee Anderson, arranged for the contestants to attend a live show in December at The Diamond Club, Sutton, with many of the star acts performing along with a live band.

Proceeds raised on the night were spilt between two charities, Brinsley Animal Rescue Centre and Our Centre, based in Kirkby.

Lee Anderson MP with Our Centre’s manager Angie Peppard during Friday’s drop in session

Brinsley Animal Rescue Centre looks after farm animals as well as pets and wild animals. They rescue animals with an aim to rehome them and where this cannot happen a permanent sanctuary is provided.

Our Centre provides transport for those unable to use public transport, organises coffee mornings, walking groups for the local community and is a social hub for the elderly and other socially excluded groups.

Sutton singer Ashley Westlake, 16, was crowned the winner receiving £500 cash.

Lee Anderson MP is pictured at Brinsley Animal Rescue Centre with owners Beth Hewis and Jon Beresford

Judge, Chef Dave from Porterhouse in Annesley, was so impressed with the youngster that he offered him a solo performance at the award running restaurant.

Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield, said: “I can’t thank people enough for their generosity.

"The Diamond Club opened up specially for the big reunion and provided a DJ. Local businesses and residents all donated money for these great charities.”

Mr Anderson presented both charities with £1,328 each.