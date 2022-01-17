The plan will be delivered, and implemented, this year and will be an important lever in helping the council achieve its ambitious carbon neutral target by 2030.

The carbon reduction plan will be based on evidence gathered from the council’s recently published greenhouse gas report.

The report showed that 54 per cent of the council’s emissions are from its electricity use; both in buildings and from highway equipment and lighting, with 18 per cent due to heating, 13 per cent from running of fleet vehicles, the reminder caused by staff business travel and transmission losses.

Nottinghamshire County Council committed to become carbon neutral by 2030 after it declared a climate emergency last May.

Coun Mike Adams, county council’s Environment Ambassador, said: “Producing our greenhouse gas report was the first step to getting our plan up-and-running – we couldn’t go into this important project without getting the facts right about the origins of our emissions.

“We are already ahead of time with some of the elements likely to be in this plan, for example, we have switched the majority of our highways lighting to LEDs and we are now moving our electricity supply to a green tariff.

“We are serious about doing our bit to mitigate the effects of climate change in Nottinghamshire and our carbon reduction plan will be an important blueprint for our work.”