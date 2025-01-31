Ashfield writer behind Channel 4's Margaret Thatcher docuseries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Channel 4 docuseries ‘Brian and Maggie’ was written by James Graham, an RTS award-winner from Ashfield – which is based on Rob Burley's book, ‘Why Is This Lying Bastard Lying to Me?: Searching for the Truth on Political TV’.

James Graham, a former student of Ashfield School, is best known for his hit BBC series, Sherwood.

The playwright and screenwriter has returned to television with his latest work, focusing on a particular moment in British politics.

‘Brian and Maggie’ stars two-time academy award nominee Steve Coogan (The Reckoning*, Philomena) as Brian Walden, the “much-feared inquisitor”, and Harriet Walter (Succession, Ted Lasso, Silo) as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Brian and Maggie stars Steve Coogan and Harriet Walter. Screengrab: Channel 4/BBC/Baby Cow Productions.

The series is directed by academy award nominee and BAFTA-winning Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal, Florence Foster Jenkins, Philomena) and produced by Baby Cow Productions, one of BBC Studios' owned production labels, which also handles the international distribution of the series.

In 1989, when Brian Walden, former Labour MP, and Margaret Thatcher met for their final television interview, they were unaware that they were about to engage in one of the most famous political exchanges in history.

The 45-minute debate became a national talking point and set off a series of events that ultimately led to Margaret Thatcher's resignation.

After that interview, they never spoke again.

James revealed how he got on board with the production after receiving an email from Steve Coogan.

Speaking in a press interview about the production, he said: “I've admired his work for so long.

“We'd met once or twice and shared a love of strange pockets of post-war British history.

“And Steve thought maybe I'd be interested in taking a look at this particular nugget.”

On the appeal of the project, the Ashfield-born writer said: “I hadn't come across this interview before – to my shame, as a politics and history nerd – but I've long been angst-ing about the health of political conversation and national discourse.”

He added: “Margaret Thatcher looms large in my psyche too, coming from a post-industrial town where her legacy has been constantly interrogated.”

James said he read Rob Burley’s book before discussing the drama in detail with Steve.

He described the book as “humorous and human”, essentially a deep dive into the importance of television political interviews as a democratic instrument.

He explained: “It makes you realise what a crisis we're in, given the tone and timbre of the modern platforms where we 'engage' with one another, politically.”

In summary, he described the series in three words: “oddly urgent and charming”.

The two-part series was broadcast on Channel 4 on January 29 and 30.

Readers can catch up on the docuseries at: channel4.com/programmes/brian-and-maggie.