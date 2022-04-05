Ashfield to be included in trial to help predict when floods might occur in Nottinghamshire

The equipment, which includes CCTV cameras to monitor watercourses and telemetry to read river levels, has been installed at three locations in Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Rushcliffe and will give residents and partner agencies an early warning should river levels rise.

The trial means that local flood wardens, parish councils and key risk management partners will receive a text message or email alert should water levels reach a certain threshold, allowing them to prepare communities and cut the risk of flooding causing devastating impacts.

Coun Neil Clarke MBE, chairman of the Transport and Environment Committee, said: “We are pleased that this trial of telemetry equipment will benefit residents and businesses in areas which have previously been affected by flooding.

“We know all too well that flooding can have devastating impacts, and it is hoped that by having this early warning system in place, communities can better prepare themselves for flooding and take action if necessary.

“Previous flood events have shown that early intervention can go far when it comes to protecting communities from the impacts, and so it is positive that a range of partners will have access to this data, allowing them to put protective measures in place if needed.

“This trial is all part of our wider investment in and commitment to creating flood resilient communities and it is pleasing that a site in Gedling will also soon have this technology installed.

“This will also allow us to work even closer with the amazing group of local volunteers who act as flood wardens and I want to thank and pay tribute to all of them and hope this trial will make life just a little easier for them.

“I cannot mention flooding without mentioning the great work of our flood risk management team who have worked on developing this trial with partner agencies and communities involved.”