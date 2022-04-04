Get active in the great outdoors this Easter at Walesby Forest
To give people a taste of the breadth of activities available at Nottinghamshire-based activity centre Walesby Forest, the site has announced that it will host an open house weekend.
Residents, scouts and guide groups are invited to visit Walesby between 10am and 5pm from April 15, to April 18, and enjoy all that the great outdoors has to offer.
The event will be the same price as Walesby’s public activity programme, but include more activities.
Walesby Forest is situated in north Nottinghamshire in the heart of Sherwood Forest.
Read More
Guy Laurie, CEO, said: “Our public activity programme is very popular with visitors, but is not exhaustive of the activities we can provide.
“For Easter, we want to give families, scout and guide groups the chance to experience everything Walesby can offer for just £17.50 per day - giving them fantastic value for money throughout the Easter break.
“Our open house weekend is being held from Good Friday through to Easter Monday and activities for people to participate in will include kayaking, archery, indoor climbing, laser quest, rafting and swimming - as well as much more.
"We can’t wait to welcome people to Walesby for a weekend of fun and excitement.”
For more details on Walesby Forest, visit www.walesbyforest.co.uk.
A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.