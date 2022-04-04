Residents, scouts and guide groups are invited to visit Walesby between 10am and 5pm from April 15, to April 18, and enjoy all that the great outdoors has to offer.

The event will be the same price as Walesby’s public activity programme, but include more activities.

Walesby Forest is situated in north Nottinghamshire in the heart of Sherwood Forest.

Guy Laurie, CEO, said: “Our public activity programme is very popular with visitors, but is not exhaustive of the activities we can provide.

“For Easter, we want to give families, scout and guide groups the chance to experience everything Walesby can offer for just £17.50 per day - giving them fantastic value for money throughout the Easter break.

“Our open house weekend is being held from Good Friday through to Easter Monday and activities for people to participate in will include kayaking, archery, indoor climbing, laser quest, rafting and swimming - as well as much more.

"We can’t wait to welcome people to Walesby for a weekend of fun and excitement.”

For more details on Walesby Forest, visit www.walesbyforest.co.uk.