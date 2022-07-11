Ashfield council leader asks Stagecoach to take over popular bus route facing the axe

Following the announcement that the service, which runs between between Sutton and Nottingham, via Skegby, King’s Mill Hospital, Mansfield, Rainworth, Blidworth and Ravenshead, could be axed, more than 3,000 residents have already signed an online petition to save it.

And now Coun Jason Zadrozny has approached the boss of Stagecoach, CEO Martin Griffiths, to ask him if they would consider taking over the stricken route.

Coun Zadrozny said: “I will be asking Trentbarton to think again at the meeting I’ve organised next week. They have run down the 141 bus service.

Councillors Jason Zadrozny and Helen-Ann Smith at a 141 bus stop at the Healdswood Estate in Skegby.

"In some weeks more buses are cancelled than actually run. This has obviously led to lower than expected passenger numbers.

“If you run a poor bus service, you get a poor number of passengers. It’s not rocket science. I will not be holding my breath as they have admitted that they put profit before passengers in my correspondence with them.

“I have therefore contacted Stagecoach and requested a meeting to look at various options about taking over the 141.

"Run properly, this can be a profitable route and the number of residents supporting the campaign shows that.

"I will be making these points clear to them and will be inviting them to join me on the bus to see for themselves the potential of this service.”