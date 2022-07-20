Ashfield slimmer who beat cancer twice wants to inspire others to lose weight

Johan Fogg has gone from a size 24 to a 12-14.

Johan Fogg was diagnosed with lung cancer back in 2015.

“After the initial shock, I thought ‘at least I will lose some weight’,” Johan said.

“But I was told that I didn’t have the type of cancer that caused weight loss.”

Johan dropped five dress sizes with Slimming World.

The cancer diagnosis prompted Johan to sign up for Slimming World to try and take control of her health, but was told she must lose no more than half a pound per week.

She said: “The oncologist told me that if I were to lose too much she wouldn’t know if I had another cancer or natural weight loss.

“After losing my hair, I bought three fantastic wigs and at the end of seven months I had lost about seven pounds.”

Finally, the Sutton-in-Ashfield resident was given the all-clear from the cancer by her oncologist. But the relief was short-lived after being told that she had contracted another form of lung cancer in its place.

“My breathing was so bad and I felt really rough,” she said.

“When I was told about the new cancer I felt like crying, but she said that this one was operable.

“A few weeks later I went into surgery and the consultant surgeon informed me that I would be in hospital for between four and seven days.

“I spent Christmas in hospital and four weeks later I was back home.”

After fighting both cancers, Johan decided to go back to Slimming World to finish what she’d started.

She said: “My consultant Diane Copley was fantastic, gave me total encouragement and I started to lose weight weekly.

“I have now lost just over four stone and I’ve also gone from a size 24 down to between a size 12 and 14.

“Of course my breathing is still not so good but other than that I am feeling so much better. The health benefits are fantastic and I can walk up stairs much more easily.

“I can also go into any clothes shops, no longer embarrassed about my size.

“Achieving my target weight and maintaining is simply better than winning the lottery.”

Johan wants to spread the message to others that ‘slow and steady wins the race’ when it comes to losing weight.

“Don’t let anything get in the way of your weight loss journey,” she said.

“Steady and slow and you will get the results that you want. I know that sometimes difficult situations get us down but with the right positive attitude we can overcome them.

“If I can get there, you can. Kick your problems to the kerb and make the best choices you can. This is the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Johan attends Slimming World class on a Saturday morning in the Grosvenor Rooms in Sutton-in-Ashfield, which is run by consultant Diane Copley.