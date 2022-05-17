This warning comes after residents on one road in Sutton put their bins out on Monday evening, only to spot just hours later that their bins had been stuffed with other people’s rubbish.

After it was raised on social media, Ashfield District Council went out and collected all the rubbish but it is now investigating.

Coun David Hennigan, who represents Sutton Central and New Cross said: “Piggy backing other people’s bin collections is an offence and is fly-tipping.

Councillor David Hennigan and Councillor Samantha Deakin

"It is plain selfish, risks contamination and puts other residents at risk of not having their bins collected.

"It’s unacceptable and I have asked the council to investigate. I would like to thank the council officers for dealing with this with common sense and I’d ask anyone with information on these illegal, piggy-backers to get in touch.”

Fly-tipping is a serious criminal offence for which you can be prosecuted, penalties can include imprisonment, unlimited fines and an order to deprive rights to a vehicle which is used to commit the offence.

Coun Samantha Deakin, portfolio holder for Parks, Town Centres and Neighbourhood Services at Ashfield District Council, said: “We are fighting a war on waste and this latest offence brought to our attention will be thoroughly investigated.