Ashfield residents invited to share their issues as part of Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week

Ashfield District Council and Nottinghamshire Police are hosting the series of surgeries from Monday, July 18, and Friday, July 22.

Council officers from Community Safety, Housing, and Environmental Health teams, alongside Nottinghamshire Police will be at the drop in sessions across Ashfield and residents will be able to seek advice about any anti-social behaviour or neighbourhood issues they may be experiencing.

The sessions will take place between 11am and 2pm on Monday, July 18, at Portland Square, Sutton, Tuesday, July 19, at Kirkby Plaza, Wednesday, July 20, at Hucknall High Street and Friday, July 22, at Selston Country Park.

A police officer, a Community Protection Officer and a Police Community Support Officer

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, lead executive member for Community Safety and Crime Reduction, said: “We are proud to support Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week, a national initiative running between July 18 to 24.

"The council is committed to tackling anti-social behaviour and these sessions will give us valuable insight into the problems residents are facing.

“It’s important that residents feel they can talk to the teams and that their concerns will be listened to, and acted upon. I want to reassure residents that the council will take all concerns seriously, so please come and talk to us.”