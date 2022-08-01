Katy Rose, from Jacksdale, is part of ‘the flying squad’ at the Games, which run until August 8, meaning each day is different as she tackles various roles throughout the Games.

The 49-year-old, who works in healthcare and business development, said: “It is exciting, very rewarding and enjoyable.

“I get to experience different roles and it is good because no day is the same – I like it that way.

Katy is all smiles with her new role.

“It is also a great way to meet new people – I still keep in touch with other volunteers from previous events. There is a lovely community feel to it all.”

She said she was proud to represent Nottinghamshire during the event, which features more than 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories.

Kate said: “I am just happy to be involved and enthusiastic about the work.

“I am interested in most sports, which is why I applied for the role, but above all else, I am flexible and friendly.

”I just want to make a difference in people’s experience and be a part of this event.

“I turn 50 next year and I wanted to get this done before my 50th, so this is one achievement ticked off that list.

“As for what is next, I am sure I will think of something – I would really like to continue volunteering and maybe look into sports here in Ashfield.

“I would just like to volunteer and be involved in sports in some way, but I also love cooking, so joining a cooking club would be great.