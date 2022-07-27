Firefighters in Ashfield appeal for parents' help to remind youngsters 'fires are not fun'

Ashfield Fire Station, on Sutton Road, Kirkby, has issued the appeal on its Facebook page – fb.com/AshfieldFire – warning of the consequences of starting fires.

A spokesman said: “In just more than six weeks' time, your children will return to school for the new school year.

“While it may seem far away now, just take a minute to think about the stories your children will be telling about their summer holidays.

“Will it be one of adventures in the sunshine or fun times with family and friends?

“What we don’t want, is for them to be talking about tragedy.

“We would like you to help us ensure children know how to stay safe during the summer holidays.

“Our crews have already spent many hours at fires suspected to have been started deliberately.

“These fires can have consequences that can affect a young person’s life for many years to come if they get a criminal record – arson is a crime police take very seriously.

“Not only do fires of this kind impact on communities, but they can also damage areas of recreation, property, people's livelihood and even endanger lives.

“That's why we want you to spread the word that #FiresAreNotFun to young people, and remind them this year's summer holiday should be one to remember for the right reasons.”

Advice from the station includes: