Ashfield project unearths truth about Kirkby's forgotten castle

An archaeological team in Ashfield has created a booklet, video, and exhibition showcasing Kirkby's 'forgotten castle' and uncovering centuries of the district's history through extensive research.

The Kirkby and District Archaeological Group has completed its project on Kirkby Castle, which involved conducting geophysical surveys and extensive archival research to uncover the truth behind this local mystery.

Rumours and legends about a castle that once existed in Kirkby have been passed down through generations.

Unfortunately, there is no longer any visible evidence of this mysterious castle, although its presumed location is designated as a scheduled ancient monument.

Kirkby castle book launch. Pictured: Russell Davies, Pam Lewis, Ann George, Betty Kujawinski, Denis Hill and Trevor Lewis.

With financial support from a £10,000 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the archaeological group was able to hire professional geophysicists.

Based on the results of geophysical surveys and archival research conducted by our group members, the team can now confirm the presence of a significant ancient structure on the land adjacent to St Wilfrid’s Church.

This booklet provides detailed information about the castle and its owners, offering insights into its role as the centre of daily life for the residents of the Manor of Kirkby.

Kirkby Castle book launch at Kirkby. Denis Hill and Trevor Lewis.

Notably, King Edward I visited the castle in 1293, highlighting its significance during that time.

The booklet also discusses the fate of the manor following the decline of the castle.

Additionally, it features an artistic impression of what the castle may have looked like, based on findings from the group's research.

Their research indicates that this structure was likely an open-courtyard castle, measuring 33 meters by 40 meters.

To share their discoveries, the archaeological group produced a booklet and video – and created an exhibition, all launched at Kirkby Library on December 3, with over 80 residents.

Denis Hill, archaeological group president, said: “Kirkby residents can now take pride in knowing that not only did they have a castle, but a King once stayed there overnight.”

Other group members and co-authors of the booklet – Russell Davies, Pam Lewis, Ann George, Betty Kujawinski, and Trevor Lewis – were present at the launch.

The video can be viewed on YouTube at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=fBWvfOmHzbc.

The exhibition will remain at Kirkby library until December 10.

Copies of the booklet can be obtained by sending an email to [email protected] for £3.00 (+P&P).

DVDs are also available for £5 (+P&P).