Mansfield nature reserve closed due to health and safety concerns following inspection

The Hermitage Local Nature Reserve (LNR) is closed due to health and safety concerns following a recent inspection.

An announcement from Mansfield Council on Facebook said: “The Hermitage Local Nature Reserve (LNR) will close on Wednesday, December 4, and there will be no public access to the entire area.”

Security fencing is being installed near the King’s Mill viaduct to restrict access.

Image: The Hermitage Nature Reserve - Mansfield (Facebook).

The entrance off Kings Lodge Drive will be closed later this week to ensure public safety.

The council announced they are working to secure funding for necessary safety improvements so the reserve can be safely reopened for everyone to enjoy.

The council thanked the public for their understanding during this time.

This small nature reserve was once part of the gardens of Hermitage House and is believed to have served as a religious retreat for the Bishop of St David’s during Tudor times.

In 1986, the site was donated to the council by Mrs Valance, to be preserved as an open space for the benefit of the people of Mansfield.

It received the designation of Local Nature Reserve in 2004.

The reserve is primarily characterised by the disused millpond of Hermitage Mill, which is surrounded by mature deciduous woodlands featuring Ash and Oak trees, along with occasional Holly and Yew.

Additionally, the Hermitage is home to the King’s Mill Viaduct, a Grade II listed structure that dates back to 1817.

This viaduct, which once connected Mansfield to the Pinxton Canal, now offers a panoramic view of the reserve and provides access to the neighbouring King’s Mill Reservoir.

Despite the site’s small size, the pond and river provide ideal habitat for many different types of birds and a total of 46 species have been recorded with 42 of these species having bred.

A further Facebook comment from Mansfield Council explained how the issues involve the footpaths around the pond, which are severely damaged due to tree roots.

A council spokesperson added: “Some trees have fallen, displacing sections of the footpath, while the walls along the pond's edge and footpath have collapsed into the pond, creating unsafe access.

“Additionally, there are concerns regarding the safety of the trees adjacent to the pond's edge.”