Ashfield MP welcomes plan to tackle 'unacceptable' sewage pollution

Lee Anderson MP with Severn Trent workers at Skegby Brook.

The Storm Overflows Discharge Reduction Plan will revolutionise how water companies tackle the number of discharges of untreated sewage.

The Victorians introduced storm overflows as a safety valve for combined sewage systems.

Now, under pressure from climate change and population growth, water companies use them far too often, threatening the environment and sea users.

MP Lee Anderson said: “I welcome this plan, which will mean that water companies will face strict targets and must completely eliminate the harm any sewage discharge causes to the environment.

“The current use of sewage overflows is completely unacceptable, and I will continue to push our water company to tackle them as soon as possible.”

The Government has made clear that companies cannot profit from environmental damage, and Lee Anderson MP voted for measures in the Environment Act to give more powers to Ofwat, the water company regulator, to enforce that.

Ofwat is now consulting on measures that would ensure that water companies are transparent about how executive pay and dividends align to the delivery of services to customers, including environmental performance.

Mr Anderson added: “Water companies need to step up and deliver the services that the residents of Ashfield rightly expect.

“I support Ofwat’s proposals to hold water companies to account and link dividend payments to their environmental performance.

“In Ashfield I have been holding Severn Trent Water to account on the Skegby Brook storm overflow.

“I am working with them to improve this site and I am very positive that changes could be made.”

Environment secretary George Eustice added: “This is the first government to take action to end the environmental damage caused by sewage spills.