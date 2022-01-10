Ashfield MP urges people to get Covid-19 booster to help fight Omicron variant
As many people have now returned to work and offices following the Christmas period, Ashfield’s MP, Lee Anderson, is urging everyone to get their Covid-19 vaccine booster to help in the fight against the Omicron variant.
While the booster programme continues to go from strength to strength the high levels of positive Covid-19 cases and increased transmissibility of Omicron could mean businesses and public services face disruption over the coming weeks.
Lee Anderson MP said: “As people return to work following the Christmas break, the high transmissibility levels of Omicron mean business and public services will face disruption in the coming weeks, particularly from higher-than-normal staff absence.
“We have been working through the Christmas period to prepare where possible for this, with all departments liaising closely with public and private sector leaders who are best placed to operationally manage their workforces.
“The best way to combat Omicron is to get boosted and I encourage anyone who is eligible to get boosted now.”
Read More
To help manage the impact of the Omicron variant on workforces and supply chains and monitor schools ahead of the return of pupils in the new year, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Steve Barclay, is chairing regular meetings with ministers and the government is also working with the public and private sector to develop plans to manage absences in order to ensure sectors are prepared and disruption is minimised.
Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.