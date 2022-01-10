Ashfield Fire Station said goodbye to their crew manager Graham Jackson, recently.

Graham originally joined Oxfordshire Fire service in 1994, and worked at Rewley Road Fire station for 13 years, before transferring to Lincolnshire and working at Skegness. In 2009, he transferred to Nottinghamshire, mainly working at Ashfield Fire Station, on Sutton Road, at Kirkby.

In a post on the Ashfield Fire Station page Graham told his friends and colleagues: “I've had a great career and feel privileged to do a job that is highly regarded by most, extremely rewarding and something I would recommend to anyone.

Firefighter Graham Jackson (left) retires at the Ashfield Fire Station. He receives a certificate from NFRS chief fire officer John Buckley.

"I feel proud to have served the communities in the locations I've worked and hope that I've made a positive difference to people's lives when they have been in need.

"Since joining, the fire and rescue service has changed enormously but one thing is consistently the same and that's the people I work with.

"I've been lucky to work with the best of the best, formed lifelong friendships with amazing people and wish to thank those colleagues, past and present for making it such a fantastic experience.”

Ashfield firefighter Graham Jackson who has retired, he is pictured during an excercise.

The Ashfield firefighters gave Graham several gifts and mementos of his career, including a framed fireman’s axe during a presentation.

His colleagues said to him, in the post, “We thank you for your service,” and wished him to “have a great retirement.”

Presentation to Graham Jackson at Ashfield Fire Station, he is pictured (left) with his watch manager John Howard