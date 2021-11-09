Ashfield MP to meet with Skegby caravan park residents who face eviction

The MP will be holding a public, outdoor meeting this Wednesday, November 10, at the mobile home park on Ashfield Street to try and assist residents who insist they are being harassed out of their homes.

The visit follows the site owner’s vow to get them off the site by August 1 of this year.

Ashfield District Council had written to residents advising them the site would be closing earlier this year.

The caravan park residents have said they will 'lose everything' if they are forced to leave their homes.

Mr Anderson said: “No action by the council has been taken to enforce the Improvement Notice despite the deadline passing weeks ago.

"Pitch holders have been told that the site will be demolished and bungalows built – they are heartbroken.

“The residents maintain that they are being bullied and harassed and this will continue until they flee their homes.

"They describe the situation as being ‘torturous’ and several are sick from the worry, and the group spokesperson is worried some will not be fit enough to survive the constant pressure.”

The MP will meet with the residents on Wednesday

A spokesperson for the council said: “Ashfield District Council continues to communicate with the site owner and residents at the Ashfield Mobile Home Park.

“A Compliance Notice issued to the owner, that listed urgent works needed at the Park expired in October with the works outstanding.

“The Council remains committed to supporting the residents and to do everything within its power to find a solution to the ongoing issues.”

Previously, Councillor Jim Blagden, support cabinet member for housing, said: “The owner of Ashfield Mobile Home Park informed residents of his intention to close the site in February this year.

"This decision was solely the owners, the council has no authority over someone wishing to sell their land and/or business.

"We met with Lee Anderson MP back in March where we outlined the reasons the council is unable to purchase the site and to agree our continued support to residents of the site.”

Lee Anderson will meet the residents at 11.30am on Wednesday November 10 at the park entrance at the end of Ashfield Street, Skegby, NG17 4FG.

