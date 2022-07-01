Lee Anderson joined colleagues in Westminster in signing a pledge supporting the UK’s cash infrastructure, and heard from NoteMachine’s CEO, Philip Bowcock, about the urgent need to protect free access to cash in the UK, with more than two-thirds of the UK population believing cash is essential or important to our society.

Mr Anderson says despite the continued need for free cash access, changes to the way ATMs have been funded has left many cash machines forced to pass business costs onto consumers, threatening further cuts to the number of free-to-use ATMs across the country.

Lee Anderson signing the pledge

Philip Bowcock, CEO at NoteMachine, said: “It was great to see so much cross-party support for our issue.

"What we need now however is to turn words into actions, and that includes legislation to ensure consumers can continue to access their own cash, for free, whenever they need it.

"Our suggestions, fixing the funding mechanism of ATMs and mandating universal deposits, will also cost the taxpayer nothing.”

Mr Anderson said: “Despite the move toward online payments and banking, cash remains king for many residents.