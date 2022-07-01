New NHS body to bring together health and social care in Nottinghamshire

The new NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) has replaced the current Clinical Commissioning Groups covering Nottingham, Nottinghamshire and Bassetlaw and it will be the NHS organisation with responsibility for planning to meet local health needs, allocating resources, ensuring that the services are joined up, and overseeing delivery of improved health and wellbeing for our population.

The ICB will be part of the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care System (ICS), continuing to work with partners in local authority, the voluntary sector and others, tackling inequalities in health outcomes, and supporting broader social and economic development.

One of the ways that this will happen is through the establishment of a new joint committee between the ICB and Nottingham City Council and Nottinghamshire County Council. This will be known as the Integrated Care Partnership (ICP). This means that for the first time there will be a single place where the NHS and councils all come together to agree a strategy to improve the health and wellbeing of everyone in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Dr Kathy Mclean, chair of the ICB, said: “This much welcomed change will bring health and care organisations together in new ways, with a greater emphasis on collaboration and aligning the work of system partners.

“I am excited for what the future holds as we start to work together and plan in detail how we build on what is working well and make real positive changes to enable each and every citizen to enjoy their best possible health and wellbeing.”

Amanda Sullivan, chief executive of the ICB, said: “We believe we have talent and teams in our local NHS and care system to be able to make a real difference to citizens’ health and wellbeing, quality of service delivery and use of resources.

“Our philosophy is to build on what is working well and to act as one system, rather than a collection of organisations.