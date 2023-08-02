Ashfield MP met with Kirkby residents about the issue of anti-social behaviour in Portland Park

Residents have reported an increase in anti-social behaviour and vandalism in and around the park, with damage to the railway bridges and pond.

Mr Anderson arranged a meeting with residents on July 21, at Wild Rabbit Café in Kirkby, to discuss the issues and get a plan into action.

He said “Local residents should not have to put up with nuisance behaviour like this.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson met with residents to discuss the issues of anti-social behaviour at Portland Park

"Every person should have the right to feel safe in their community and not be subjected to inconsiderate disruption, as is occurring in Portland Park.

"I have worked on anti-social behaviour issues for many years now and I fully understand the distress it causes and will always do my utmost to support those that report such behaviour.

“My plan is to walk around with local law enforcement officers and residents to see if we can establish a solution that will improve the situation for those that live in the area.

"I will not let constituents suffer at the hands of a selfish minority who take no care of their surroundings.

"My door is always open to constituents who report nuisance and disruptive behaviour, because I appreciate the devastating affect it has on local communities.”

Coun Rachel Madden, who represents Kirkby South on Notts County Council which covers Portland Park, said: “Ashfield District Council takes their responsibilities to combat anti-behaviour extremely seriously.