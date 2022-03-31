Ashfield MP joins in with Cancer Research UK 20th anniversary celebrations

Lee Anderson had the chance to meet with researchers working on the latest breakthroughs and campaigners helping to deliver change in their communities, alongside learning about the cutting-edge discoveries taking place on the doorstep.

This year is a special year for Cancer Research UK, as it marks 20 years since the charity was formed

Mr Anderson said: “Over the years, the advances that have been made in the fight against the disease have been fantastic, and now more people than ever are surviving their cancer but, there’s further to go.

MP for Ashfield and Eastwood, Lee Anderson, at the event

“We all have a part to play to help beat it, because if the worst happens, we can help to save the lives of more people in Ashfield and Eastwood and across the UK.”

Shaun Walsh, head of Public Affairs and Campaigning at Cancer Research UK, said: "Every day we see the benefits of work we’ve previously funded being realised, helping people live longer and healthier lives.

"By putting discovery at the heart of everything we do, and working with people around the world, we can make huge strides in our understanding of cancer and how to beat it.”