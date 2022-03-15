Mr Anderson is calling for the area’s politicians to “work together” and “stop the sniping” – claiming Ashfield residents are “sick of it”.

The Conservative MP proposes they sign a legally binding contract, including clauses such as ‘never slag each other off’, ‘never mentioning each other in leaflets,’ ‘stop blaming’, ‘never get personal in comments, political literature or social media’ and ‘never negatively comment in the district, countywide or government level’.

The Conservative MP also suggests issues with “good outcomes” are publicised through joint press statements where the politicians would “thank each other for doing something positive”.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson

“We can work together, we don't need this bad blood and bad mouthing all the time,” he said.

"I’m putting out this olive branch, a public challenge for the good of Ashfield. It is over to the Independents to agree to work together. If they can make a contract to that effect, I’ll sign it.”

Ashfield District Council Leader Coun Zadrozny, said his independent group was not against signing a “mutually agreed set of principles” but also expressed “scepticism”.

Leader of Ashfield District Council Jason Zadrozny

He said: “We warmly welcome the admission from the MP that his behaviour has fallen short of that expected of those who hold such high public office. The Ashfield Independents have always sought to have as positive a relationship as possible with the MP, and not to be drawn into his mudslinging or mistruths.

“We’re delighted he has acknowledged his prior conduct has been poor and that all representatives of Ashfield should strive to conduct themselves in the best possible way, our residents deserve no less.

“While we welcome the MP’s change of heart, we have some scepticism, he has not contacted any member of our team to talk through these issues, but opted to converse via the press.

"While we welcome the offer to raise the level of debate, the proof of the pudding is in the tasting.

"We will eagerly observe the conduct of the MP, Conservative councillors and activists over the next six months. Assuming they are true to their word we would then gladly sign up to a mutually agreeable set of principles.”