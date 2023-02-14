Ashfield MP hits back over claims he is 'linked to white supremacists'

Lee Anderson has previously been pictured with members of the Skegby Scooter Club – who the MP previously described as ‘real salt of the earth people’, who make him ‘feel proud to be Ashfield born and bred’.

He said the club has “a membership of a few hundred people” and that one member has admitted to being a member of the BNP 25 years ago, while another was pictured wearing a 1990s’ punk band T-shirt that supports white supremacy.

Mr Anderson has now spoken out about the allegations. He said: “I have met Skegby Scooter Club on three occasions.

MP Lee Anderson with members of the Skegby Scooter Club.

“First, when they helped me to raise £4,000 for a disabled pensioner in Ashfield who needed his rat-infested flat fumigating and new furniture installed.

“Second, they helped me raise £1,200 to send a local man to Italy to compete in the European MMA Finals.

“Thirdly, I was invited by the club to present trophies at their yearly event.

“On each occasion, I had pictures taken with dozens of people. Funnily enough, I did not ask each and every person if they had far-right connections, I just had pictures taken at the events.

“I will not insult people by asking about their past before I take photos at charity events.”

