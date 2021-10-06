Ashfield MP and rescue dog Alfie compete for Westminster Dog of the Year 2021

Following a two-year hiatus, dogs of all shapes and sizes, regardless of breed, creed or ‘pawlitical’ persuasion, will head to Victoria Tower Gardens, London, on Thursday, October 28, with their two-legged MP owners to see who will be crowned Parliament’s top dog.

Organised jointly by Dogs Trust and the Kennel Club, the competition offers the unique chance for Lee Anderson MP to show off his loyal canine companion, Alfie.

Mr Anderson said: “Alfie is my biggest supporter and a part of the family. He deserves the centre stage after all of his years of loyalty and service on the ‘pawlitical’ trail.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson with his dog Alfie

"He will always be a winner to me and has garnered quite a fan base when joining me out canvassing in Ashfield. We adopted Alfie when he was 11-years-old and is a prime example of why people shouldn’t overlook adopting an oldie."

Mr Anderson is now calling for your support to vote for Alfie as your votes, along with additional judging on the day by representatives from Dogs Trust and the Kennel Club, will decide the winner.

Details of all the MPs and dogs entered and how you can vote can be found at thekennelclub.org.uk/wdoty.