Ashfield MP backs Prime Minister Boris Johnson in no confidence vote

The Conservative Party announced at breakfast time that it had reached the 15 per cent threshold of MPs seeking a vote..

Members will now hold a ballot between 6pm and 8pm tonight, with the votes being counted straight away.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, issued a statement saying: “The threshold of 15 per cent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP, left, and Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

“In accordance with the rules a ballot will be held between 6pm and 8pm today.

“The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised.

“Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today.”

Sources say the Prime Minister was told yesterday that he would be facing a vote.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP, said he was ‘backing Boris’.

He posted on Facebook this morning: “For clarity I will be supporting Boris.

“Anything else puts the Rwanda scheme at risk, let’s the Remainers start edging back to the EU, stops a reform of Human rights.

“A defeat will mean a victory for the media, the wokes and the far left.

“Hope that makes my position clear.”

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, said the vote was a distraction from important issues.

He posted on Facebook: “In my view, it's pretty clear the PM isn't going anywhere, so continued and drawn out undermining of the Government by colleagues only serves to distract from those issues that actually impact people's day to day lives.