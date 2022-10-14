Ashfield leisure centres aiming to reduce running shoes sent to landfill with JogOn campaign

Lammas Leisure Centre in Sutton, Kirkby Leisure Centre and Hucknall Leisure Centre, run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with Ashfield District Council, are each hosting a collection bin where members of the local community can drop off their unwanted running shoes.

These are then sent to JogOn, who liaise with logistics and distributions partners to ensure that reusable pairs are sent around the world to people who most need them, with the help of charities and non-governmental organisations.

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted to partner with JogOn for this hugely positive initiative, which means the local community can make a real difference.

Leisure centres in Ashfield have joined forces with the JogOn campaign – which is aiming to keep one million pairs of running shoes out of landfill

“We would encourage people of all ages to donate their unwanted running shoes so that they can experience a second life, rather than simply going to landfill.

“It’s just a matter of dropping the shoes into collection bins at our centres and Everyone Active and JogOn will do the rest.”

Tony Piedade, JogOn’s CEO, said: “This partnership with Everyone Active will prove a huge boost in our efforts to keep one million pairs of running shoes from going to landfill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know from trials that leisure centre users are very engaged in this type of initiative and we fully expect to see 60 to 70 pairs collected per centre, each month.