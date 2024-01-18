Ashfield house prices dropped more than East Midlands average in November

House prices dropped by 1.3 per cent – more than the average for the East Midlands – in Ashfield in November, new figures show.

The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 7.5 per cent annual decline – the worst in the East Midlands.

The average Ashfield house price in November was £181,662, Land Registry figures show – a 1.3 per cent decrease on October.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices decreased 0.8 per cent, and Ashfield was lower than the 0.8 per cent drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Ashfield fell by £15,000 – putting the area bottom among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in North East Derbyshire, where property prices increased on average by eight per cent, to £257,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Ashfield lost 7.5 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £182,000.

First-time buyers in Ashfield spent an average of £161,000 on their property – £14,000 less than a year ago, but £35,000 more than in November 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £200,000 on average in November – 24.5 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Ashfield in November – they dropped 1.8 per cent in price, to £135,764 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 8.5 per cent.

Among other types of property detached are down 0.7 per cent monthly and down 6.4 per cent annually to £261,178 on average, semi-detached are down 1.5 per cent monthly and 7.6 per cent annually to £167,744 on average and flats are down 0.9 per cent monthly and 8.8 per cent annually to £90,922 on average.