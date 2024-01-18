Ashfield primary schools among those in Nottinghamshire with the best reading, writing and maths attainment

New data has revealed the Nottinghamshire primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores for 2022-23.

The National Association of Head Teachers said government investment is needed to help pupils recover from the pandemic, as figures show the proportion of students meeting the expected mark is well below pre-pandemic levels.

Pupils scoring at least a scaled score of 100 out of 120 will have met the expected standard in the test.

In Nottinghamshire, three schools shared the top spot with 100 per cent of eligible students achieving the expected standard in reading, writing and maths in key stage two in the 2022-23 school year.

These were Forest Glade Primary School in Sutton, The Minster School in Southwell and Bunny Church of England Primary School.

These schools were then followed by Langar Church of England Primary School in Langar, where 92 per cent of pupils met the standard, Mapplewells Primary and Nursery School in Sutton, where 90 per cent of pupils met the standard, Brookside Primary School in East Leake, where 90 per cent of pupils met the standard and Pierrepont Gamston Primary School in West Bridgford, where 90 per cent of pupils met the standard.

However, school leaders' union the NAHT said ranking schools is simplistic and does not consider the context of the particular cohort or the community the school serves.

General secretary Paul Whiteman added: "No piece of data can provide an accurate picture of the effectiveness of schools, whose work goes far beyond that number, and league tables and ranking of schools should be scrapped.

"They can have damaging consequences and can actually be a barrier to improvement."

The Government aims for 90 per cent of key stage two children to meet the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

Overall in England, 60 per cent of students met the standard in 2022-23 – up from 59 per cent the year before but below 65 per cent in 2018-19, before the pandemic.

