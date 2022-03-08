Ashfield gears up for 'bigger' Spring Clean offering residents the chance to get rid of unwanted items

Residents are invited to dispose of an extra bag of household waste and take advantage of Flying Skips across the district.

Rolling out in Kirkby, Annesley, Underwood, Selston and Jacksdale from March 19, the Big Spring Clean will run over three weeks – with Hucknall running from March 26, and Sutton and Huthwaite from April 2.

A bag of extra waste can be bagged and put out with your regular bin collection during the relevant week. Residents can also take advantage of Flying Skips (bin lorries) out touring the district, giving the chance to dispose of excess waste and small bulky items.

Ashfield's Big Spring Clean is back

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “Following the success of the last four years, we are proud to once again launch our even bigger Spring Clean this year.”

The council is also changing the way it offers free bulky waste collections – offering one free bulky waste collection of up to three items for all residents, with the opportunity to use the service throughout the year.

Councillor Samantha Deakin, portfolio holder for parks, town centres and neighbourhood services, said” “Rather than just being able to book a free bulky waste collection during the Spring Clean, residents can book a free collection based on where they live. The free service will be offered on a month by month basis. You now have four opportunities to access a free collection during the year. This allows residents to use their free collection when they want it, rather than saving bulky waste to dispose of during the Spring Clean.

“We want as many residents as possible to get involved in the Spring Clean.”

Throughout the Big Spring Clean local community groups, schools and volunteers will be out litter picking across our town centres and green spaces. The Council is committed to making Ashfield a cleaner place to live, work and visit."

