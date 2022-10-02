Ashfield residents urged to have their say on plans to revert to whole-time cover at Kirkby fire station

A service spokesman said: “We are facing pressure on our budget primarily from inflation, pension costs, future uncertainties, and the cost-of-living crisis. Legally, we must set a balanced budget. From 2023, we believe we need to save a predicted £2 million-£3m a year.

“A review across the entire organisation has identified three main areas for delivering efficiencies. These are non-operational staff structures, our operational model, this is the number of fire stations and fire engines we have; and our operational officer structure.”

Ashfield Council members are backing plans for the return of whole-time cover at Ashfield Fire Station.

A 12-week public consultation has now been launched online into the planned changes – see notts-fire.gov.uk/about-us/public-consultation-fire-cover-in-nottinghamshire

And councillors at Ashfield Council – which is backing the plan to reopen the station 24 hours a day, having been closed at night since 2018 – are urging people to have their say, saying ‘your help could save lives’.

Coun David Hennigan, member for Sutton Central and New Cross, told the council ,eeting, “This is a clarion call to residents. Please don’t leave this to others. In my view, this is the most important consultation for Ashfield for a generation.

“The consultation is another step forward and now we need as a community to drive this home.

“It is our job to send a clear message to fire bosses that our location necessitates a full-time station.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, told the council: “This is a vital consultation.

“I am asking residents to spend just a few minutes taking part. Residents need to know spending a few minutes having their say could save lives.

