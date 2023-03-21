Firefighters at Ashfield Fire Station has paid tribute to the departing Gary Wilson.

A post on the station’s Facebook page – fb.com/AshfieldFire – said: “Watch manager Gary Wilson, from Ashfield Fire Station, has now retired. Please join us in wishing Gary a very happy retirement.

Watch manager Gary Wilson from Ashfield Fire Station has now retired after nearly 30 years

“After nearly 30 years of firefighting watch manager Gary Wilson hangs his helmet up for the last time.

“Gary started his career at Ashfield and came back home to finish his career at Ashfield.

“Gary, we thank you for your service.”

Gary said: “I have loved the job from my first day to the last. For me there’s never been a career better.

