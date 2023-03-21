Ashfield firefighters say goodbye to watch manager after nearly 30 years
A watch manager at Ashfield Fire Station has retired after nearly 30 years of service.
Firefighters at Ashfield Fire Station has paid tribute to the departing Gary Wilson.
A post on the station’s Facebook page – fb.com/AshfieldFire – said: “Watch manager Gary Wilson, from Ashfield Fire Station, has now retired. Please join us in wishing Gary a very happy retirement.
“After nearly 30 years of firefighting watch manager Gary Wilson hangs his helmet up for the last time.
“Gary started his career at Ashfield and came back home to finish his career at Ashfield.
“Gary, we thank you for your service.”
Gary said: “I have loved the job from my first day to the last. For me there’s never been a career better.
“I’ve loved working at Ashfield, keeping the public safe, made some fantastic memories and friends and feel sad I’m retiring but also look forward to my future adventures.”