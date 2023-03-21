News you can trust since 1952
Ashfield firefighters say goodbye to watch manager after nearly 30 years

A watch manager at Ashfield Fire Station has retired after nearly 30 years of service.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 21st Mar 2023, 13:15 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 14:12 GMT

Firefighters at Ashfield Fire Station has paid tribute to the departing Gary Wilson.

A post on the station’s Facebook page – fb.com/AshfieldFire – said: “Watch manager Gary Wilson, from Ashfield Fire Station, has now retired. Please join us in wishing Gary a very happy retirement.

Watch manager Gary Wilson from Ashfield Fire Station has now retired after nearly 30 years
“After nearly 30 years of firefighting watch manager Gary Wilson hangs his helmet up for the last time.

“Gary started his career at Ashfield and came back home to finish his career at Ashfield.

“Gary, we thank you for your service.”

Gary said: “I have loved the job from my first day to the last. For me there’s never been a career better.

Watch manager Gary Wilson from Ashfield Fire Station has now retired after nearly 30 years
“I’ve loved working at Ashfield, keeping the public safe, made some fantastic memories and friends and feel sad I’m retiring but also look forward to my future adventures.”

Gary WilsonAshfieldFacebook