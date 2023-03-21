Ashfield firefighters raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity at car wash
Firefighters at Ashfield Fire Station helped raise funds The Fire Fighters Charity at their charity car wash.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:08 GMT
The fundraising event took place on Saturday, March 18, at the station on Sutton Road, Kirkby.
It turned into a busy day for the firefighters with crews having to rush to assist with the large fire at Savanna Rags on Nottingham Road, Mansfield.
But lots of cars were still washed and a final total of how much was raised will be announced soon.
