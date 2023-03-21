Ashfield firefighters raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity at car wash

Firefighters at Ashfield Fire Station helped raise funds The Fire Fighters Charity at their charity car wash.

The fundraising event took place on Saturday, March 18, at the station on Sutton Road, Kirkby.

It turned into a busy day for the firefighters with crews having to rush to assist with the large fire at Savanna Rags on Nottingham Road, Mansfield.

But lots of cars were still washed and a final total of how much was raised will be announced soon.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Ashfield Fire Station charity car wash Ashfield Fire Station charity car wash Photo: Ashfield Fire Station Photo Sales

2 . Ashfield Fire Station charity car wash The event helped raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity Photo: Ashfield Fire Station Photo Sales

3 . Ashfield Fire Station charity car wash It was a busy day for the firefighters Photo: Ashfield Fire Station Photo Sales

4 . Ashfield Fire Station charity car wash Having a well deserved break Photo: Ashfield Fire Station Photo Sales