The Kirkby station asks “Can you help the people of Ukraine” as thousands flee amid the Russian assault.

Items can be dropped off at the Sutton Road station, 9am - 5pm, until Saturday, March 5, with the last drop-off at 3pm.

They will then be taken to Taylor’s Transport, Huthwaite, who are sending a lorry load of items to Poland for distribution to the needy.

Some of the items donated so far

Championship truck racer Mark Taylor is driving the articulated vehicle 1,300 miles to Zamość, near the Ukraine border on Sunday, after Mansfield resident Bugosia Kavanagh’s appealled for goods and food.

Items needed include: paracetamol, Ibuprofen, cold/flu treatments, antiseptic creams, bandages, sterile dressings, surgical tape, wound closure strips, multi vitamins, first aid kits, lozenges, Vicks vapour rub, barrier cream, cough syrup, easy to prepare food, drinks, baby food. protein and cereal bars, three in one coffee sachets, small packets nuts/raisins, crunchy peanut butter - in plastic containers, not glass, cup-a-soups, wweets such has Haribo, female personal hygiene items, toothbrushes, toothpaste, wet wipes, nappies, shower gel, pet food, paper cups, vehicle repair tools, spanners, socket-sets, tow ropes, jump leads, screwdrivers, wrench, spear fuses, torches, pliers, waterproof ground sheets, dry bags - dark colours, head work lights - preferably red light, basic reading glasses.

No clothes, toys, books or shoes are required.

Bugosia Kavangh pictured with truck driver Mark Taylor of Taylors Transport in his cab and his dad Alan Taylor, the company's MD

Nottinghamshire Fire and Resccue Service Strategic Support Manager Warwick Grosvenor said: “As an emergency service, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service takes pride in helping to keep our communities safe and responding in their times of greatest need.

"Seeing the humanitarian impact of war in Eastern Europe is heartbreaking, and we can only imagine the strain our counterparts in Ukraine are under as they struggle to keep their communities safe under the most difficult of circumstances.

"Although we are limited in how we can support the victims of war from so far away, our firefighters simply want to seek to help those in need. Any support is gratefully received.

The station said: “Most of us would have seen the terrible scenes in Ukraine.

Ashfield Fire Station

"We only have until Saturday afternoon, please donate if you can.”

At the station, ring – no answer leave items inthe box outside the door. For business donations message the station.