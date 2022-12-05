Ashfield firefighters in renewed plea for toys for Christmas appeal
Firefighters in Kirkby have renewed their request for gifts for their annual Christmas toy appeal.
The gifts will then be handed over to the children’s and care of the elderly wards at Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital.
A station spokesman said: “We are hoping to donate to at least two more local worthy causes.
“We would like to thank everyone who has donated, you are all amazing to think of others you do not know at this time of year.”
Donations can be dropped off at the station, on Sutton Road, Kirkby, until December 18, from 9am-5pm.
To support the appeal, Asda in Sutton has arranged for a trolley to be left in the store where people can leave donations.
Morrisons in Kirkby and quantity surveyors Horabin Associates in Mansfield have also made large donations to the appeal.