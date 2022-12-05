News you can trust since 1952
Ashfield firefighters in renewed plea for toys for Christmas appeal

Firefighters in Kirkby have renewed their request for gifts for their annual Christmas toy appeal.

By Jon Ball
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 10:49am

Ashfield Fire Station is accepting new, unopened toys, gift sets and selection boxes.

The gifts will then be handed over to the children’s and care of the elderly wards at Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital.

A station spokesman said: “We are hoping to donate to at least two more local worthy causes.

Ashfield Fire Station is holding a Christmas toy appeal.

“We would like to thank everyone who has donated, you are all amazing to think of others you do not know at this time of year.”

Donations can be dropped off at the station, on Sutton Road, Kirkby, until December 18, from 9am-5pm.

To support the appeal, Asda in Sutton has arranged for a trolley to be left in the store where people can leave donations.

Asda in Sutton has a trolley in store where people can leave donations for the appeal.

Morrisons in Kirkby and quantity surveyors Horabin Associates in Mansfield have also made large donations to the appeal.

Lots of individuals have donated to the appeal.
