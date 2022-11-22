News you can trust since 1952
Ashfield firefighters launch toy appeal to help less fortunate at Christmas

Firefighters in Kirkby have launched their annual Christmas toy appeal.

By Jon Ball
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

Crews at Ashfield Fire Station are appealing for new and unopened toys, as well as wrapping paper, selection boxes, gift sets and more, which will then be donated to local groups.

A station spokesman said: “A big thank you to those who have already donated to us.”

Donations can be dropped off at the station, on Sutton Road, until December 18, from 9am-5pm.

Ashfield Fire Station, Kirkby.

The spokesman said: “To drop outside these hours, please send us a private message so arrangements can be made.

“Are you a business that could support this, if so please get in touch with us.”

See fb.com/AshfieldFire

