Ashfield Fire Station.

Firefighters from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station joined forces with Huthwaite-based Taylor’s Transport to collect and send aid to Ukraine following the invasion by Russua a year ago.

The station collected essential items from the community, such as pet food, medicine and non-perishable foods, which Taylor’s has deliverered to the war-torn country.

A Taylor’s spokesman said: “Incredible bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people. One year after the first Russian soldiers crossed their border.

Donations from across the community.

“Our thoughts are always with the people of Ukraine but today we’re taking this opportunity to display our solidarity together.”

The company said it was proud to be working in partnership with firefighters from Ashfield Fire Station.

One volunteer involved in rescue efforts in Ukraine thanked the service for their donations through social media, saying: “Thank you for all your support. It is very important to us.”

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service donated equipment to rescue teams in Ukraine.

And Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service has now send old fire kit, medical equipment and casualty handling kit to the front line.

A station spokesman said: “This kit will help to saves the lives of those most in need.

“People of Ukraine remain in our thoughts.”

Retired Nottinghamshire firefighter Grant Smith travelled to Krakow, Poland, to deliver the equipment over the border.

He previously worked at Nottinghamshire’s training school and served as a firefighter at Stockhill Fire Station.

He has been heavily involved with charity and projects to help other fire and rescue services in eastern Europe for eight years, mostly in Croatia.

He said: “The people in Ukraine are in a desperate situation and we hope to help them with donations of kit that they need.

“There is a clear benefit to the donations as the aid is unfortunately not always getting where it’s needed.

“If this aid can go some way to make a better response for those who need it then it has been worth it.

