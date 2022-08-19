Ashfield Fire Station set to open its doors to public
Stalls and demonstrations are promised when Ashfield Fire Station opens its doors to the public
The station, on Sutton Road, Kirkby, is hoping an open day on Saturday, September 3, from 10am-4pm.
Attractions include stalls, games and demonstrations, as well as a raffle.
A station spokesman said: “We would like to thank everyone that has donated raffle / tombola prizes for our open day – we do have some great prizes already donated.
“It’s not to late to donate, if you are a business and can donate any items, vouchers, tickets etc please do get in touch with us.
“If anyone has any tombola prizes please do drop them off at the station. We can only accept new unopened items, we need to ensure all items provided at the station are safe and won’t cause any harm.”