Ashfield Fire Station set to open its doors to public

The station, on Sutton Road, Kirkby, is hoping an open day on Saturday, September 3, from 10am-4pm.

Attractions include stalls, games and demonstrations, as well as a raffle.

Ashfield Fire Station, Sutton Road, Kirkby.

A station spokesman said: “We would like to thank everyone that has donated raffle / tombola prizes for our open day – we do have some great prizes already donated.

“It’s not to late to donate, if you are a business and can donate any items, vouchers, tickets etc please do get in touch with us.