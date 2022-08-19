Ashfield police find drugs where 'the sun doesn't shine' on wanted man

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team said the 43-year-old was arrested on Chatsworth Street, as he was wanted for breaching a court order.

And a quantity of drugs were discovered on the man, hidden in the yellow toy capsule from a Kinder Egg, when he was taken into custody.

A Reacher team spokesman said: “Now for the not so pleasant part

Operation Reacher officers have been busy in Ashfield.

“A quantity of drugs were found hiding away in the male at custody. Where did we find them hiding you ask?

“The one place the sun doesn’t shine – a real Kinder Surprise for Operation Reacher.”

The Reacher team have also been tackling speeding motorists in Sutton – with four caught in just 10 minutes on Dalestorth Road.

Operation Reacher officers recovered drugs from a wanted person.

The quartet were caught at speeds of between 37 and 42 miles per hour on the 30mph road after two members of the Reacher team responded to community concerns about speeding in the area.