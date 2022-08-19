Ashfield police find drugs where 'the sun doesn't shine' on wanted man
Police officers endured a ‘not so pleasant’ surprise after arresting a man in Sutton for breaching a court order.
Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team said the 43-year-old was arrested on Chatsworth Street, as he was wanted for breaching a court order.
And a quantity of drugs were discovered on the man, hidden in the yellow toy capsule from a Kinder Egg, when he was taken into custody.
A Reacher team spokesman said: “Now for the not so pleasant part
Most Popular
-
1
Air ambulance called in after medical emergency in Kirkby
-
2
Reports from the courts: defendants from the Mansfield and Ashfield areas
-
3
Mansfield man watched sick child porn on Twitter and tried to mislead police
-
4
Students at The Garibaldi School in Mansfield achieve highest A-level results in school's history
-
5
Work is underway on Mansfield's new memorial garden and pocket park
“A quantity of drugs were found hiding away in the male at custody. Where did we find them hiding you ask?
“The one place the sun doesn’t shine – a real Kinder Surprise for Operation Reacher.”
The Reacher team have also been tackling speeding motorists in Sutton – with four caught in just 10 minutes on Dalestorth Road.
The quartet were caught at speeds of between 37 and 42 miles per hour on the 30mph road after two members of the Reacher team responded to community concerns about speeding in the area.
A team spokesman warned: “Keep your speed down as we'll be doing more spot checks around Ashfield in the coming weeks.”