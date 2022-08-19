News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out

Ashfield police find drugs where 'the sun doesn't shine' on wanted man

Police officers endured a ‘not so pleasant’ surprise after arresting a man in Sutton for breaching a court order.

By Jon Ball
Friday, 19th August 2022, 8:19 am
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 8:19 am

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team said the 43-year-old was arrested on Chatsworth Street, as he was wanted for breaching a court order.

And a quantity of drugs were discovered on the man, hidden in the yellow toy capsule from a Kinder Egg, when he was taken into custody.

A Reacher team spokesman said: “Now for the not so pleasant part

Operation Reacher officers have been busy in Ashfield.

Most Popular

“A quantity of drugs were found hiding away in the male at custody. Where did we find them hiding you ask?

“The one place the sun doesn’t shine – a real Kinder Surprise for Operation Reacher.”

Read More

Read More
Council launches online gateway to help Ashfield residents with cost of living

The Reacher team have also been tackling speeding motorists in Sutton – with four caught in just 10 minutes on Dalestorth Road.

Operation Reacher officers recovered drugs from a wanted person.

The quartet were caught at speeds of between 37 and 42 miles per hour on the 30mph road after two members of the Reacher team responded to community concerns about speeding in the area.

A team spokesman warned: “Keep your speed down as we'll be doing more spot checks around Ashfield in the coming weeks.”