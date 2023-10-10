Ashfield fire and rescue crews aim to 'keep the community safe' with new station artwork
The artwork can be found on the appliance bay doors at the station on Sutton Road, Kirkby.
Its purpose, according to a Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson is to “encourage the community” to put the messaging into practice.
The messaging covers cooking, electrical and road safety, as well as the important reminder of testing smoke alarms.
Ashfield’s station manager, Richard Cooper, says: “Our main aim is to keep people safe, so I am hopeful that this new wrapping is a gentle reminder for those passing.
“Whether the doors of the fire station are up or down, the message remains the same – all we ask is that our community of Ashfield stays safe and acts responsibly to prevent incidents from occurring.
“Along with the safety element of this new look, it has also given Ashfield Fire Station a much-needed new look.”