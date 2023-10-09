Ashfield police chief hails successes in fight against drugs in the district

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the end of August, Insp Jon Hewitt annouced that the local policing priorities for the district had been reset with the focus now on drug dealing, dangerous driving including, at junction 27 for the M1 for Annesley and Hucknall, and off-road motorbikes and anti-social behaviour (ASB).

And, writing in his blog on the Ashfield Police Facebook page, Insp Hewitt said it had been a positive month with a number of key successes for his officers against drug dealers.

He also highlighted further successes against people causing ASB.

Ashfield district commander Insp Jon Hewitt has praised his officers after a number of successes against drug dealers. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He said: “On September 5, an Audi was stopped in Huthwaite with large bags of cannabis and what is believed to be MDMA seized.

"The driver was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

"On September 25, the Operation Reacher team witnessed a drug deal taking place on Leamington recreational ground with the suspected dealer arrested.

"Drugs were seized from both the person and their home address.

"We also had a decent result at court from a warrant conducted in Hucknall in June when Jamie Hancock was sentenced to approximately five-and-a-half years in prison for possession with intent to supply class A drugs, which is a significant sentence and will hopefully act as a deterrent to others.

“In relation to dangerous driving the teams have continued to conduct Operation Virgo, with several traffic offences dealt with.

"S59s and fixed penalty notices also continue to be issued in relation to nuisance driving around junction 27 of the M1.

"I attended a meeting with residents near Harlow Woods who were growing concerned with regards to nuisance motorbikes both within the woodland and on nearby roads.

"Riders were not only causing ASB but also becoming threatening when challenged, as well as presenting a danger to walkers within the woods.

"We have increased the patrols by the off-road bike team who are being supported the force drone team to ensure we can robustly deal with any offences.

"More often than not, riders are not insured to ride these bikes, so the bikes can be seized and traffic offences dealt with.

"The team are also progressing some longer-term problem solving which we will be able to share in due course.

"The property had become a real magnet for ASB which was having a real impact on the quality of life of on the local community.

"The tenant was also repeatedly linked to shop thefts and other thefts, all of which was impacting the community, so I am really pleased we have managed to close the property.

"Hopefully, Ashfield Council will now be successful in claiming mandatory possession.

